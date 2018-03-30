Investec (INVP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Investec (LON:INVP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 578 ($7.99) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Investec stock opened at GBX 549.60 ($7.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,020.00 and a PE ratio of 1,145.00. Investec has a 12 month low of GBX 451.20 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.97).

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 78,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.72), for a total value of £496,615.93 ($686,123.14). Also, insider Glynn Burger sold 160,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.89), for a total value of £918,927.43 ($1,269,587.50).

About Investec

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management division offers active investment products and services to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

