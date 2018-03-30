Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halma (HLMA)

Halma (LON: HLMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.45) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 945 ($13.06) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at Investec from GBX 1,500 ($20.72) to GBX 1,320 ($18.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/7/2018 – Halma had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 945 ($13.06) price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,350 ($18.65) to GBX 1,390 ($19.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($14.64) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Halma stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($16.29) on Friday. Halma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 956.50 ($13.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,341 ($18.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,520.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,186.49.

In other Halma news, insider Roy Twite bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,181 ($16.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,620 ($32,633.32).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.