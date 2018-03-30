Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bankinter (BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2018 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2018 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/20/2018 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. The company has a market cap of $8,988.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18. Bankinter SA has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.55.

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others.

