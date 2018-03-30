Investors Buy High Volume of C&J Energy Services Call Options (CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,664% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

CJ stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1,652.76 and a P/E ratio of 95.63.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.37 million. equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

