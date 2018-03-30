Investors Buy Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (FTSM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $32.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $59.96

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 1,550.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 606,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 569,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,013,000 after acquiring an additional 350,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 1,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 178,409 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000.

