Investors Buy Shares of Lamar Advertising (LAMR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $15.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.54 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lamar Advertising had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Lamar Advertising traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $63.66

Several analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6,255.10, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

