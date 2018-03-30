Investors Buy Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (GDXJ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $174.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $141.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF traded down ($0.73) for the day and closed at $31.68

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

