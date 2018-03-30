Investors Buy Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $31.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.39 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tiffany & Co. had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Tiffany & Co. traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $97.66

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Cowen set a $102.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SBG Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.50 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

The firm has a market cap of $12,136.93, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

In other news, Chairman Roger N. Farah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.66 per share, with a total value of $976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 40,251 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $4,396,214.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

