Investors Purchase High Volume of Vector Group Put Options (VGR)

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,977% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $20.39 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2,742.40, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,743,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,678,000 after acquiring an additional 910,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 569,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 348,519 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 144.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 557,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 329,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 723,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

