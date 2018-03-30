Investors Sell Agilent Technologies (A) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $17.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Agilent Technologies had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Agilent Technologies traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $66.90Specifically, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,059,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,103 shares of company stock worth $7,868,537 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.98.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21,573.65, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

