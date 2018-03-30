Investors Sell Celgene (CELG) on Strength (CELG)

Investors sold shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $119.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Celgene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Celgene traded up $2.60 for the day and closed at $88.41

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELG. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $64,544.19, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,403,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

