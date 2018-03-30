IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $36.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00016181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exrates, OKEx and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00743078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00152154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00175582 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Exrates, Bitfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Coinone. It is not currently possible to purchase IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

