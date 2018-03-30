iPass (IPAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,598,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 492,508 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.34.

IPAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of iPass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iPass in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.02.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 282.05%. equities research analysts expect that iPass Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iPass by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in iPass by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iPass in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

