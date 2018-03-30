iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.01. 3,165,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,228. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37,480.00 and a PE ratio of 10.86.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

