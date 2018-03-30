istar Inc (STAR) Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS assumed coverage on istar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on istar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.10, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. istar had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

istar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,529 shares in the company, valued at $127,701,904.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 233,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,091. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

