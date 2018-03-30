iTicoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, iTicoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $12.60 or 0.00179825 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market cap of $403,088.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00737962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014325 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00148451 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032977 BTC.

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

