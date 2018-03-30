Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. 153,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,300. The stock has a market cap of $2,726.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Itron has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $227,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $476,794.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,652 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3,048.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Itron by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. It also provides the Internet of things. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

