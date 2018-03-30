J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 1,044,567 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,044,567 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,543,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,138. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,962.85, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at $459,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 1,044,567 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/j-goldman-co-lp-lowers-holdings-in-cleveland-cliffs-inc-clf-updated.html.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.