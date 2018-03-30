J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 2.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Helios and Matheson Analytics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Helios and Matheson Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,351. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $127.52, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

