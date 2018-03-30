J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases Shares of 17,955 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $256,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,949. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,825.83, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

