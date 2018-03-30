Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342,691 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.07% of Inphi worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Inphi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Inphi by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inphi by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded Inphi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

IPHI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 564,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,846. The firm has a market cap of $1,259.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.02. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $85.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 108,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,740,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $638,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,286. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/j-goldman-co-lp-trims-position-in-inphi-co-iphi-updated.html.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.