J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,994,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of J2 Global worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $78.92 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,795.31, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,749,122.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,857,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $232,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,085,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

