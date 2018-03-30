Head-To-Head Contrast: JA Solar (JASO) versus Its Peers

JA Solar (NASDAQ: JASO) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare JA Solar to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get JA Solar alerts:

This table compares JA Solar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JA Solar $2.27 billion $102.89 million 4.26 JA Solar Competitors $903.42 million $7.36 million 1.76

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. JA Solar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JA Solar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67 JA Solar Competitors 420 1113 1376 81 2.37

JA Solar currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 17.79%. Given JA Solar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JA Solar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

JA Solar has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, JA Solar’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JA Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52% JA Solar Competitors -180.38% -61.21% -10.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of JA Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JA Solar rivals beat JA Solar on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for JA Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JA Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.