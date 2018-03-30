Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Holdings Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,713,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 786,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.40 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $120.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9,235.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-holdings-cut-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.