Jack in the Box (JACK) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 379,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,908. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. The company has a market cap of $2,513.78, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 597.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

