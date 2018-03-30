Jackpotjoy PLC (LON:JPJ) insider Neil G. Goulden purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($283,227.41).

Shares of JPJ stock opened at GBX 812 ($11.22) on Friday. Jackpotjoy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 528.50 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 885 ($12.23). The company has a market cap of $618.44 and a PE ratio of -1,476.36.

Get Jackpotjoy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.89) price objective on shares of Jackpotjoy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 975 ($13.47).

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/jackpotjoy-plc-jpj-insider-neil-g-goulden-purchases-25000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay segments focus on real money online bingo-led entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpotjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpotjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.