Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 3,539,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,710.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.42. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $129,583.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $67,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,993 over the last three months.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

