Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

DNB stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,359.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a one year low of $101.17 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

