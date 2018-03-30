Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Retail (PMR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Retail (NYSEARCA:PMR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.78% of PowerShares Dynamic Retail worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

NYSEARCA PMR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 and a PE ratio of 16.00. PowerShares Dynamic Retail has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. PowerShares Dynamic Retail’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

