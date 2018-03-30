Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $212,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,545 shares of company stock worth $1,517,056. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,314.72, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.72 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

