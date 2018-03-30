Jay Bartels Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Director Jay Bartels sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $24,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, Jay Bartels purchased 500 shares of Farmland Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,165.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Jay Bartels bought 1,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 253,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,100. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $278.34, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 259,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/jay-bartels-sells-3000-shares-of-farmland-partners-inc-fpi-stock.html.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.