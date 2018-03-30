JCDecaux (DEC) PT Set at €31.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($38.27) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €39.80 ($49.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.39 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

