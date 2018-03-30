Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,299 Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 597.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 379,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2,513.78, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

