Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $50,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,181 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 637,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2,625.96, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.40.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

