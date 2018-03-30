Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $140.10 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $3,246.29, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $714.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

