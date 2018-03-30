Jefferies Group LLC Invests $184,000 in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gain Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gain Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gain Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $180,225.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ipgl acquired 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $204,275.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,713 shares of company stock valued at $647,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE GCAP opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

