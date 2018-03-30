23,131 Shares in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Investment Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investment Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Investment Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,510. The company has a market cap of $648.05, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Investment Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investment Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITG. Zacks Investment Research raised Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Investment Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/jefferies-group-llc-invests-445000-in-investment-technology-group-itg-stock-updated.html.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.