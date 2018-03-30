15,810 Shares in Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 354,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after buying an additional 287,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 152,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The stock has a market cap of $1,005.46, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Getty Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 39.27%. Getty Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

