Jefferies Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49,722.59, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $85,209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,465,000 after purchasing an additional 968,442 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 735,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 630,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $12,037,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

