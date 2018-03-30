Jefferies Group Weighs in on Red Hat Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Red Hat in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci now expects that the open-source software company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Red Hat’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Red Hat from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Red Hat from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27,333.00, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Red Hat news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Red Hat by 10.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,325 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Red Hat by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,534 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Red Hat by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Red Hat by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

