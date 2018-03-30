Jerome B. Eisenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 964,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 201.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ORBCOMM by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

WARNING: “Jerome B. Eisenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/jerome-b-eisenberg-sells-5000-shares-of-orbcomm-inc-orbc-stock.html.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.