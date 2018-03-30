Jinko Solar (JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jinko Solar had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.89, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jinko Solar has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jinko Solar stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Jinko Solar worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Jinko Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jinko Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jinko Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jinko Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

