Jinn (CRYPTO:JINN) Market Cap Tops $43.35 Million

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Jinn has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jinn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Jinn token can now be purchased for $738.39 or 0.08915210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00732152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Jinn Token Profile

Jinn’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,703 tokens. Jinn’s official website is www.jinnlabs.com. Jinn’s official Twitter account is @jinnlabs.

Buying and Selling Jinn

Jinn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy Jinn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jinn must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jinn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

