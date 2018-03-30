JobsCoin Hits One Day Volume of $20.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One JobsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JobsCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $28,550.00 and $20.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047844 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002324 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

X11 hashing algorithm.

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

