First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Insider Jodi A. Chandler Sells 1,254 Shares

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $31,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 7.13%. equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 128,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

