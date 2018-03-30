John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 37,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.55. The company had a trading volume of 343,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,040. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.65.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

