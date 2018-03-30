John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 800 ($11.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WG. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.33) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 875 ($12.09) to GBX 865 ($11.95) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.78) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.05) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 782 ($10.80).

WG stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.46). 4,166,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 553 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 830 ($11.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,320.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,000.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy services company. The Company provides a range of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. It operates through two segments: Wood Group Engineering segment, which provides a range of engineering services, such as conceptual studies, engineering, project and construction management, and control system upgrades, to the upstream, subsea and pipeline, downstream, chemical process and industrial, and clean energy sectors, and Wood Group PSN segment, which provides production services to the upstream, midstream, downstream and industrial sectors through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, facility construction and maintenance management, industrial services, training and decommissioning services, and turbine activities.

