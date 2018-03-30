Joincoin (J) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $64,861.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001460 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,077,599 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.