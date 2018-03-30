Joincoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Joincoin has a market cap of $99,051.00 and $11.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,077,489 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

