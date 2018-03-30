JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €22.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

FRA:GYC opened at €19.42 ($23.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($24.86).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

